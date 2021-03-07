CHICAGO (WLS) -- When it comes to self-care, so many people say they just do not have time.
But de-stressing can be done quickly.
Kristel Bauer, a wellness expert and Founder of Live Greatly, said there are ways to reduce stress in just two minutes.
She says one way is to "shake it off," meaning shaking your body. She said it is a technique used in tai chi and Qigong.
RELATED: Tips to reduce stress, anxiety as nation copes with political division, Capitol riot, COVID-19
Another way to reduce stress is to take time to focus on breathing.
Bauer said everyone needs a vacation once in a while, and a person can take a quick one anytime in their mind.
Bauer has a podcast focused on self-improvement. People can listen here.
Expert provides tips to reduce stress in two minutes or less
STRESS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News