Expert provides tips to reduce stress in two minutes or less

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When it comes to self-care, so many people say they just do not have time.But de-stressing can be done quickly.Kristel Bauer, a wellness expert and Founder of Live Greatly , said there are ways to reduce stress in just two minutes.She says one way is to "shake it off," meaning shaking your body. She said it is a technique used in tai chi and Qigong.Another way to reduce stress is to take time to focus on breathing.Bauer said everyone needs a vacation once in a while, and a person can take a quick one anytime in their mind.Bauer has a podcast focused on self-improvement. People can listen here