Groom late to wedding after getting stuck in elevator, asks hotel for compensation

FRESNO, Calif. -- It was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives, and it was, even though the groom was an hour-and-a-half late to the altar.Misty and Brandon Valdez tied the knot on Saturday, but not before Brandon and his groomsmen got tied down -- stuck in an elevator."Got in the elevator to go down three floors and about halfway down, a jolt. We knew immediately something was a little bit off," said Brandon Valdez.It happened inside the hotel the groom was staying at: the Best Western Clovis Cole.Within minutes of getting trapped, the Clovis Fire Department was called to help rescue the groom and six others."The only thing we could do was just laugh it off at that point," said Valdez.A funny story now -- but it also came at a cost.The couple had to skip family photos at the church before the reception.They say hotel management told them the elevator problem was out of their hands -- but they disagree and would like some kind of compensation for the inconvenience."I don't think we're asking for much. At the least a discount, nothing major," said Misty Valdez.All in all, the couple is thankful to finally be married -- and with a unique story -- for better or for worse.