Teen shares story of survival, new outlook on life after suicide attempt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine months after a full spinal cord injury, Sarah Bingley finds ways to adapt.

She has found clever ways to drive her car with suggestions from others with similar paralysis.

At 19-years-old, she is looking for ways to accomplish her goals and appreciate a new outlook on life.

"I can take care of myself. I can do things I love again...I can cook and bake," said Sarah Bingley.

Bingley freely shares her story with others who have paralysis and others struggling with mental health after she was injured when she tried to kill herself.

"I was having more serious suicidal thoughts. I've actually had them on and off for most of my life," she said.

In October, she jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge.

"I collapsed both my lungs; I tore my ACL and MCL; I shattered a bunch of vertebrae and a couple of bones and may pelvis; I broke my ankle and sustained a T11 spinal cord injury," Bingley said.

Even with the physical pain that remains, Bingley said after the jump, she finally got the mental health treatment she needed and now feels more positive and mentally healthier than she ever has.

"I felt so different, I didn't know people felt this way," Bingley said. "I didn't realize there was anything I needed help with. I just felt normal, that that was the way everybody felt."

"Seeing someone coming from such a vulnerable and pivotal moment in their lives and changing that, or using that into what they're currently doing which is advocacy awareness, I'll never forget that," said Maddie Nelson, with the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.

Nelson is a licensed clinical social worker and was among the first to help Bingley at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab when the teen was able to return to the Chicago area.

"Sharing stories of survival, and also of hope, when it comes to mental health is vital in allowing people to have access," Nelson said.

"I know it gets better -- it can get better if you're willing to work for it," Bingley said.

Bingley was pre-medical before the suicide attempt. Now, after getting treatment for her mental health, she wants to focus on occupational therapy and helping others overcome physical and the psychological challenges.

She said she is taking this semester off and starting in the spring. She is also working with Think First, an injury prevention program.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .