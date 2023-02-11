WATCH LIVE

Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2023: How to make Old Town Pour House's Buffalo chicken dip for your watch party

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 11, 2023 4:27PM
Delicious dip recipe for your Super Bowl watch party
Looking for 2023 Super Bowl appetizer ideas? Old Town Pour House shared its Buffalo chicken dip recipe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Old Town Pour is getting you ready for Super Bowl Sunday, with some great eats for your Super Bowl party feast.

One of their most popular appetizers is their Buffalo chicken dip. Angela Zoiss walked us through how to make this mouthwatering dish to bring to your Super Bowl gatherings.

Pulled chicken ingredients

  • Chicken Breast- 1.25 Lb
  • Vegetable Oil - 1 oz
  • Kosher Salt - 2 tsp
  • Ground Black Pepper - 1 tsp

Pulled chicken instructions

  • Toss chicken with olive oil, kosher salt and black pepper
  • Cook chicken on a grill until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees
  • Once fully cooked, allow to cool just enough to get to a temperature where you can pull the meat apart
  • Shred the chicken by hand allowing for inch pieces
  • Place chicken to the side and proceed to the dip recipe

Buffalo chicken dip ingredients

  • Cream Cheese - 6 oz
  • Half and Half- 1/2 cup
  • Blue cheese, crumbled - 3 oz
  • Hot Sauce (Franks or other Buffalo style sauce) -1/2 cup
  • Chicken from above recipe
  • Yellow onion, diced - 6 oz
  • Red bell peppers, diced - 3 oz

Buffalo chicken dip instructions

  • In a sauté pan, place diced onions and bell pepper with oil and sauté until soft and minimal color. Set aside
  • In medium pot, heat half and half, add cream cheese and blue cheese
  • Simmer until cheeses are melted. Remove from heat
  • Whisk in hot sauce, then add chicken and onion/pepper mix
  • Lightly mix until dip is completely incorporated
