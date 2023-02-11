Super Bowl 2023: How to make Old Town Pour House's Buffalo chicken dip for your watch party

Looking for 2023 Super Bowl appetizer ideas? Old Town Pour House shared its Buffalo chicken dip recipe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Old Town Pour is getting you ready for Super Bowl Sunday, with some great eats for your Super Bowl party feast.

One of their most popular appetizers is their Buffalo chicken dip. Angela Zoiss walked us through how to make this mouthwatering dish to bring to your Super Bowl gatherings.

Pulled chicken ingredients

Chicken Breast- 1.25 Lb

Vegetable Oil - 1 oz

Kosher Salt - 2 tsp

Ground Black Pepper - 1 tsp

Pulled chicken instructions

Toss chicken with olive oil, kosher salt and black pepper

Cook chicken on a grill until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees

Once fully cooked, allow to cool just enough to get to a temperature where you can pull the meat apart

Shred the chicken by hand allowing for inch pieces

Place chicken to the side and proceed to the dip recipe

Buffalo chicken dip ingredients

Cream Cheese - 6 oz

Half and Half- 1/2 cup

Blue cheese, crumbled - 3 oz

Hot Sauce (Franks or other Buffalo style sauce) -1/2 cup

Chicken from above recipe

Yellow onion, diced - 6 oz

Red bell peppers, diced - 3 oz

Buffalo chicken dip instructions

In a sauté pan, place diced onions and bell pepper with oil and sauté until soft and minimal color. Set aside

In medium pot, heat half and half, add cream cheese and blue cheese

Simmer until cheeses are melted. Remove from heat

Whisk in hot sauce, then add chicken and onion/pepper mix