Surveillance images released of suspect in robbery of CTA Brown Line rider in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of a man wanted for robbing a man after he left a CTA Brown Line train in the Loop Sunday night.

Police said the victim was riding the Brown Line and get off at the Quincy station at about 10:40 p.m. The suspect followed him from behind and beat and robbed him in the 200-block of West Adams Street.

The suspect is described as black, between 20-30 years old, 5'10"-6'2", 180-200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
