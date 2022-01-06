taco bell

Taco Lover's Pass: Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription

The national program is now available to purchase.
By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
Taco Bell building drive-thru of the future

PHILADELPHIA -- Taco Bell is rolling out what's arguably the tastiest subscription service yet: daily tacos.

For $10 a month, Taco Bell customers can get one taco per day for 30 consecutive days. The national program, called Taco Lover's Pass, is available to purchase beginning Thursday for members of its rewards program and have downloaded the Taco Bell app.

A variety of tacos are included in the subscription, including a soft taco, spicy potato soft taco, crunchy tacos and its Doritos tacos. Once a customer subscribes to it, a special section within the app is unlocked and customers can add a taco to their cart during the checkout process.

Taco Bell tested the program in September 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. The chain experimented with a price point between $5 to $10 and said in a release that it grew its rewards program by 20%. The Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme was the most redeemed taco.

Subscription services are more common for streaming, but restaurants have also experimented with them. This week, Sweetgreen announced a $10 discount program that lets customers get $3 each order for a month. Panera has an $8.99 monthly program that lets customers get a free hot or iced cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell likely hopes the trial turns casual customers into regular customers and increase enrollment in its loyalty program. The idea is to lure people in with a free taco and hope they add more to their order and increase the amount they spend at the restaurant. It also gives restaurant owners information about ordering habits that help target diners with customized deals.

Yum Brands, which owns the taco chain, said last year that it's aiming to grow digital sales with more exclusives. App users enrolled in its loyalty program spend 35% more compared prior to joining, it said.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
