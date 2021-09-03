Tamron Hall shares how Chicago changed her life ahead of daytime show debut on ABC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tamron Hall joins the ABC 7 family with her show starting Monday afternoon.She spent a decade in Chicago TV, and said the city changed her life!She sat down with Hosea Sanders ahead of the show's debut on ABC."So, hello stranger!""Stranger, are you kidding me! Every time I'm in Chicago I see you, I follow you on social media.Can you believe, Hosea, 24 years ago, I moved to Chicago and now my daytime show is coming to the greatest station in the city, it's crazy, I can't believe it.I walked across State Street and saw that studio many, many times and never imagined I would be part of that family.""You refer to Chicago as like your second home, what is it about this city that really captures your heart?""My best friends still live there, people I consider family and it's just the authentic spirit of Chicago, it is the realest place where you will ever live. And it's something that has stuck with me these many years, that's why I continue to come back, that's why I can't wait for my son Moses to visit Chicago.""How has living in Chicago, being in this city, shaped who you are and the way you conduct your show?""I learned a lot about neighborhoods in Chicago, I came from Texas and I say this with all honesty, where I grew up people would refer to somebody as White, Black or Mexican.Then I came to Chicago and I learned individual cultures, neighborhoods and an appreciation of where people are from.You know what, Hosea, I wouldn't be here had I not lived in Chicago for 10 years, I didn't cut my teeth in Chicago, I got my backbone.""Any plans to take your show on the road perhaps to a city we both love by Lake Michigan?""To quote a line from 'The Color Purple,' that featured one of the greatest human beings to ever walk the planet, known as Oprah Winfrey, 'Nothing could keep me from it' - we're gonna get there!"