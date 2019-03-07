Rockford shooting: Task force officer shot at hotel; active shooter situation underway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5174324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police responded to a report of an active shooter at a hotel in Rockford.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- Rockford police officers are investigating an active shooter situation at a hotel, police said Thursday morning.A local officer assigned to the U.S. Marshal's Service Fugitive Task Force was shot during a joint operation, sources confirm to the ABC7 I-Team. The officer's condition is unknown.A man who works at a business next door to the Extended Stay America located on 747 North Bell School Road said he saw 50-60 police officers surround the hotel.An employee at the nearby Sleep Inn told the I-Team when she was taking out the garbage earlier, she heard, "Boom boom boom!"She wasn't sure if it was gunfire, but a police car came roaring up, and she said she knew what she had heard. Then, a state trooper came into the motel to let guests know they had an ongoing active shooter situation.Police asked the public to avoid the area. The FBI confirmed federal agents are assisting local law enforcement.Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago.