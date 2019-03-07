Rockford shooting: Task force officer shot at hotel; active shooter situation underway

EMBED <>More Videos

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- Rockford police officers are investigating an active shooter situation at a hotel, police said Thursday morning.

A local officer assigned to the U.S. Marshal's Service Fugitive Task Force was shot during a joint operation, sources confirm to the ABC7 I-Team. The officer's condition is unknown.

WATCH: Chopper7HD over active shooter incident at Rockford hotel
EMBED More News Videos

Police responded to a report of an active shooter at a hotel in Rockford.



A man who works at a business next door to the Extended Stay America located on 747 North Bell School Road said he saw 50-60 police officers surround the hotel.

An employee at the nearby Sleep Inn told the I-Team when she was taking out the garbage earlier, she heard, "Boom boom boom!"

WATCH: 3 ways to survive an active shooter
EMBED More News Videos

Make sure you know the three ways to to survive an active shooter situation. It could save your life.



She wasn't sure if it was gunfire, but a police car came roaring up, and she said she knew what she had heard. Then, a state trooper came into the motel to let guests know they had an ongoing active shooter situation.

Police asked the public to avoid the area. The FBI confirmed federal agents are assisting local law enforcement.

Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
rockfordhotelactive shooterpoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
3 ways to survive an active shooter incident
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly in jail for failing to pay child support
3 girls charged, after pepper spray used in attempted robbery
Ex-Florida cop convicted of killing stranded black driver
Chance the Rapper shares story of meeting girlfriend ahead of wedding
Tulane student killed by flying tires at highway rest stop
Krispy Kreme bringing back green doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day
Oncologist: Pancreatic cancer affecting more Americans
Show More
Man killed in NW Side hit-and-run
Mom, 2 young sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Stalled freight train causes massive delays on Harlem
Man convicted in Desiree Robinson case
Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly cloudy, chance for snow late Thursday
More TOP STORIES News