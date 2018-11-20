3 ways to survive an active shooter incident

An active shooter tragedy can happen in any place at any time. Make sure you know the three ways to survive an active shooting situation - it just might save your life.
Taking steps now to rehearse what to do in an emergency can help you react quickly when every second counts, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says.
Make sure you remember these three actions from FEMA to survive an active shooter incident:
RUN
Getting away from the shooter or shooters is the top priority. Leave your things behind and run away. If safe to do so, warn others nearby.
Call 911 when you are safe. Describe each shooter, their locations, and weapons.
HIDE
If you can't get away safely, find a place to hide. Get out of the shooter's view and stay very quiet.
Silence your electronic devices and make sure they won't vibrate.
Lock and block doors, close blinds, and turn off the lights.
Don't hide in groups- spread out along walls or hide separately to make it more difficult for the shooter.
Try to communicate with police silently-like through text messages or by putting a sign in an exterior window.
Stay in place until law enforcement gives you the all clear.
FIGHT
Your last resort when you are in immediate danger is to defend yourself.
Commit to your actions and act aggressively to stop the shooter.
Ambushing the shooter together with makeshift weapons such as chairs, fire extinguishers, scissors, and books can distract and disarm the shooter.
For more tips on how to prepare and respond to an active shooter incident, click here.
Related Topics:
active shootershooting rampagemass shootingFEMA
active shootershooting rampagemass shootingFEMA