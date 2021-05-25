Suspects sought in string of Kankakee County tavern burglaries caught on camera

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MOMENCE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for the suspects wanted in a string of burglaries in Kankakee County that were captured on surveillance video.

Police said there have been multiple reports from local taverns that all have video gaming. They think the burglaries are connected.

The video and images police shared were taken during two different burglaries at two different taverns in Momence in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 22.

In one video, one of the suspects appears to look directly into the camera. The same suspect also can be seen wearing a unique pair of running pants with a specific design on the legs.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Detective D. Brown at 815-802-7162. Tips can also be shared anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-93-CRIME.
