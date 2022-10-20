Tavern on Rush in Gold Coast closing earlier than expected, last day on October 26

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gold Coast staple Tavern on Rush is closing even sooner than expected.

The owners announced in August that the restaurant would close its doors permanently on January 1, 2023. They emphasized the decision was made "strictly due to the end of our lease agreement with the landlord."

But in a message to employees also posted to their website Thursday, owner Phil Stefani said they originally "had a verbal agreement to extend our management contract beyond its October 31 expiration date" to allow them to continue to serve customers through December 31 "and end the Tavern on Rush era fittingly at the end of the year."

But "due to contractual matters beyond our control," Stefani said he recently learned they would have to close at the end of October. Their last day of service will now be on October 26.

"We are disappointed that we have to speed up our closing date," Stefani wrote to Tavern on Rush's employees. "We tried to extend that, but could not. Please be assured we will keep you employed through the remainder of the year."

Reservations made for November and December will be canceled.