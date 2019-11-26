sexual assault

Texas HS teacher's aide allegedly had sex with student in storage unit: officials

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- An employee at a Texas high school is accused of having sex with a student, according to law enforcement sources.

Tedria Fluellen, 51, appeared in Harris County Probable Cause Court Friday night. She is charged with sexual assault of a child under 17.

Her bond was set at $40,000. In court, Fluellen's defense attorney said she's worked at Worthing High School for the past two years as a teacher's aide.

"This is a public safety issue, even though these are only allegations at this time," the judge said to Fluellen.

On Monday, court documents were released to the local ABC affiliate KRTK.

According to the documents, Fluellen admitted to having sex with an underage student. The student told officers they had sex four times at his house, Fluellen's house, in the parking lot of Worthing High School and in a storage unit.

The boy also told Houston ISD police that Fluellen once told him, "You don't have to be gay."

The teen's grandmother reported the alleged affair after finding sexually explicit text messages on the boy's phone.

KTRK went to Fluellen's house on Monday. A woman answered the door but declined to answer any questions.

Fluellen is due back in court in December.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascourtsex assaulthisdsexually assaultteacherstudent safetyu.s. & worldsexual assaultteachersstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault
Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls, including student
Evanston parents demand answers after daughter, 12, allegedly assaulted at school
Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault, denies allegations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in murder of UIC student found in parking garage: Police
Woman sues River North bar after alleged sex assault in alley
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Police 'followed the money' after Des Plaines bank robbery with secret GPS tracker
Family of boy shot in gun battle with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect speaks on lawsuit
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
Show More
Gary neighborhood on edge after delivery driver killings
New ordinance proposes reductions to city penalties for possessing, using marijuana
Erosion at Indiana Dunes National Park is damaging the lakefront
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool
2 teens charged as adults in murder of Portage woman, charges pending against 3rd
More TOP STORIES News