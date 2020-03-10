Technology

CDOT expands construction tracking website, ChiStreetWork; offers residents free subscription, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Transportation will begin offering a free subscription for the website, ChiStreetWork, an interactive site that grants public access to CDOT permitting information about road projects, utility work and even special events, like block parties.

The subscription service will allow users to sign up to receive permit information within a geographic boundary they specify, define the type of impacts they want to know about and choose if they want alerts daily, weekly or monthly, CDOT said.

The service is completely free and available to all Chicago area residents.

CDOT worked with Google to develop the tool as an internal database to track and coordinate all infrastructure work that was being proposed in the public right-of-way.

Since its launch last year, the ChiStreetWork has saved the City an estimated $183 million, CDOT said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologychicagocook countytransportationgovernmentconstructiontrafficapp
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disaster proclamation issued by Gov. Pritzker with 11 total cases of COVID-19
Burglars cut through drywall to steal from Goose Island jewelry store, police say
Woman, 37, fatally stabbed in Chatham on South Side: police
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
Chicago hotel, restaurant industries hit hard by COVID-19 cancellations
Clorox wipes now OK to use on iPhones
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy morning, then clearing Tuesday
Show More
Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
Man killed at Barrington Hills Airbnb ID'd
Man charged with felony after allegedly firing at off-duty officer on NW Side
'Bachelor' Peter heads into an uncertain final rose ceremony
Fifth Third Bank sued for opening fraud customer accounts
More TOP STORIES News