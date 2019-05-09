Google unveils Google Nest Hub, new Pixel smartphone

Google has unveiled some new devices.The first are two new smart-screen home devices called the Google Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max.The larger Nest Hub Max has a camera that can double as a Nest security system and features video chatting capabilities. It also uses facial detection to determine when a specific person is walking by so it can show them customized content.Google also released a new, less expensive version of the Pixel smartphone.The new phone costs just half of its original price at $399.Several carriers are expected to sell the new phone including Sprint, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular.