Technology

Google unveils Google Nest Hub, new Pixel smartphone

EMBED <>More Videos

Google unveils new devices including Google Nest Hub and a cheaper version of their Pixel smartphone.

Google has unveiled some new devices.

The first are two new smart-screen home devices called the Google Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max.

The larger Nest Hub Max has a camera that can double as a Nest security system and features video chatting capabilities. It also uses facial detection to determine when a specific person is walking by so it can show them customized content.

Google also released a new, less expensive version of the Pixel smartphone.

The new phone costs just half of its original price at $399.

Several carriers are expected to sell the new phone including Sprint, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyt-mobilesprintgooglevideo cameracellphoneu.s. & worldsecurityconsumersmartphones
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for Burbank murder added to FBI Most Wanted List, $100K reward offered
4th victim of Waukegan silicone plant explosion ID'd
Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, possibility of tornado
CPD officer arrested, accused of inappropriate touching
Gun seizure at Los Angeles home finds massive cache of weapons
Family believes baby found in Humboldt Park alley may belong to missing woman
As underworld workforce ages, John "Pudgy" Matassa claims he's sickly in move for sentencing delay
Show More
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Man shot outside high school in Back of the Yards
5th graders stuff duffel bags for foster kids in memory of AJ Freund
Pepper spray incidents plague Morgan Park High School
Students commit to trade schools on signing day
More TOP STORIES News