TECHNOLOGY

Hear Alexa apologize to Chicago for Amazon HQ2 rejection

EMBED </>More Videos

An ad agency came up with a clever way to make Alexa read an apology to Chicago after Amazon rejected it as the location for its newest headquarters.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Just as Amazon announced Tuesday that New York City and Virginia will be the location for its newest headquarters, an ad agency came up with a clever way to make Alexa read an apology for the 18 rejected cities, including Chicago.

Using the "Please Apologize" skill, Alexa gives a lighthearted explanation as to why Chicago wasn't chosen for Amazon's second headquarters.

"Sorry about the HQ2 rejection. But if it's any consolation, you were the second city we chose. Get it? It's funny because one of your nicknames is the Second City and that's also the name of the comedy institution in your city," Alexa says in the message.

The 60-second apology is not an official one from Amazon. The "Please Apologize" skill was developed by Austin-based ad agency McGarrah Jesse and released earlier this year.

"Living in one of the finalist cities for HQ2 - after all the effort local governments put into their proposals and all the months we've waited for an answer - it would ease the pain if Amazon said 'I'm sorry.' We figured the only way to get that apology was to hack Amazon's own technology," said Sarag Weigl, creative director at McGarrah Jessee.

To try it out, select "Skills & Games" from the menu in the app and search for "Please Apologize." Once it's enabled, give the voice command: "Alexa, Please Apologize."

That is, until Alexa's boss makes her stop.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyamazontechnologybusinessu.s. & worldChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Amazon picks Long Island City, Northern Virginia for its new headquarters
TECHNOLOGY
Geneva girl, 12, received thousands of harassing texts from anonymous messaging app
Illinois launches pilot program for autonomous vehicles
New Trier HS club refurbishes, donates technology to students in need
Quick Tip: 'Microsoft notification' spam email
More Technology
Top Stories
Man accused of killing Harvey barber surrenders to police
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Juror dismissed, opening statements delayed in 'El Chapo' trial in New York
200 Chicago preschoolers' letters to Santa help make wishes come true
Michelle Obama kicks off book tour for 'Becoming' in Chicago
'This was homicidal policing': Controversy grows after Midlothian cop shoots security guard
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted after being forced into vehicle on Far South Side
Chicago is one of the best cities for singles, study finds
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and blustery
Missing grandfather found dismembered in neighbor's home
CPD sergeant honored for off-duty arrest in attack on 91-year-old man
Juul to eliminate social media accounts, stop retail sales of flavors
More News