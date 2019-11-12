Technology

What were those lights in the sky? SpaceX satellite launch creates celestial sight

By ABC7.com staff
It's not aliens.

From California to the East Coast, sky gazers reported seeing a string of unusual lights in the sky Monday evening.

SpaceX is reporting it launched 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Monday.



The satellites were initially deployed at a lower orbit - at an altitude of about 174 miles - making them more visible on Earth. But after company engineers review the initial data, the satellite thrusters will push them up to a higher orbit.

The company describes the project's mission as helping develop a new broadband internet system.

"Enabled by a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites, Starlink will provide fast, reliable internet to populations with little or no connectivity, including those in rural communities and places where existing services are too expensive or unreliable," the company said.
