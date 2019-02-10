Quick Tip: How to reduce robocalls

Everyone hates robocalls, but yet the number of them have skyrocketed to 48 billion in just 2018.
Now, the Citizens Utility Board has a free guide on how you can reduce the annoying robocalls.
Here are some things you can do to avoid the calls:Download the ABC7 Chicago News AppCheck your device. There are some settings built into devices that let you block the numbers. Ask your manufacturer if you have any questions.Block individual numbers that are suspicious as they come in. Or turn on a "do not disturb" setting for robocalls. Some wireless carriers provide paid services to avoid robocalls.
To view the Citizen's Utility Board's free guide, visit: https://www.citizensutilityboard.org/
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)