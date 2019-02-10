TECHNOLOGY

Quick Tip: How to reduce robocalls

By and Ann Pistone
Everyone hates robocalls, but yet the number of them have skyrocketed to 48 billion in just 2018.

Now, the Citizens Utility Board has a free guide on how you can reduce the annoying robocalls.

Here are some things you can do to avoid the calls:

  • Check your device. There are some settings built into devices that let you block the numbers. Ask your manufacturer if you have any questions.


  • Block individual numbers that are suspicious as they come in. Or turn on a "do not disturb" setting for robocalls.

  • Some wireless carriers provide paid services to avoid robocalls.


    • To view the Citizen's Utility Board's free guide, visit: https://www.citizensutilityboard.org/
