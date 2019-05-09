Google is reportedly launching a new feature designed to make the digital world more inclusive.
The internet giant is debuting gender-neutral emojis this week, according to Fast Company.
The update will first come to Google Pixel phones before coming to all Android Q phones later this year, the company said.
The emojis will feature curly, chin-length hair. In some cases, Google has tweaked the outfits to ensure the emojis appear gender-neutral.
"It is an impossible task to communicate gender in a single image," a Google designer told Fast Company. "It's a construct. It lives dynamically on a spectrum."
Report: Google to debut gender-neutral emojis
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News