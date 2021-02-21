therapy

Virtual hypnotherapy could help reduce use of technology, expert says

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hypnotherapy may be able to help people that are working from home and remote learning but may be spending more time using technology than they like.

"So virtual hypnotherapy is kind of what it sounds like. It's a hypnosis session that basically occurs via FaceTime or video chat similar to that," said Giselle Wasfie, REMIX Acupuncture.

Hypnotherapy helps people reach a calm, deep state of relaxation. It can be used for solving several problems, ranging from using less technology or quitting sugar, to working out more or eliminating a phobia.

"The benefits are great. Hypnosis was approved by the American Medical Association in the 50s. It's a very safe method," Wasfie said.

Wasfie is the Owner of REMIX Acupuncture + Integrative Health. She's a doctor of traditional East Asian Medicine. She offers virtual therapy sessions to help people achieve their goals. Hypnotherapy is one of several different techniques used by the group.
