Screaming practice sessions held at North Avenue Beach: 'It made me feel happy'

Screaming practice sessions are being held on Sundays at North Avenue Beach by Scream Club Chicago to help people voice their emotions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group that meets on the lakefront every weekend is hoping to make life a little easier.

You can say it's a sort of therapy group and what they do is a little unorthodox.

If you're searching for serenity, the lakefront is a popular destination... except on Sunday nights at North Avenue Beach, where screams pierce through the peace and quiet.

The unusual ritual is courtesy of Scream Club Chicago, the brainchild of Manny Hernandez, a men's transformational coach and breath work practitioner who recently moved to the city from Los Angeles

"You never have permission to scream in the middle of your apartment, because the police will get called, so I decided to start something where people can meet up," Hernandez said.

Each week, more and more people join in the free activity, like Mamie Amin who brought her 5-year-old daughter.

"We've had a lot of change in our life lately, and my daughter has been feeling a lot of feelings, and I feel like it's a really good thing for her to see grown ups handling all their sad, hard feelings in a healthy way," Amin said.

Elena Soboleva is Scream Club Chicago's co-founder, who says people can let it all out without judgment.

"It's really a safe space, a community where you feel supported, you feel seen and a place to just be," Soboleva said.

That's what keeps Xander Ruvalcaba coming back each week.

"I attended one day, and it made me feel happy at the end of it, getting all that screaming out of my system," Ruvalcaba said.

First, participants take deep breaths, then they throw into the water biodegradable pieces of paper where they've written what they're frustrated about. Then they scream three times into the lake.

Hernandez says it's not odd to see some tears.

"There's things that happen in our everyday life that we don't necessarily know how to deal with, and I think that we're all just balls of energy of things that happen in our day to day lives, and we just hold on to that stuff a lot," Hernandez said.

The group meets each Sunday at 7 p.m. near Castaways .