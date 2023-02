Ted Ellis preserving African-American history and culture through art

The creative historian: Artist Ted Ellis chronicling the life of African Americans

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- Ted Ellis uses his paintbrush to tell the history of African Americans.

For more than 30 years, he has been depicting everything from black figures to culture and religion.

Ellis, who is a native of New Orleans, considers himself a creative historian and says his purpose is to educate through art.

He was named the National Juneteenth Art Ambassador, and is currently the director of the Southern University at New Orleans Museum of Art.