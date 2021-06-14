FBI says teen girl kidnapped off street in Peru, Illinois

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PERU, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenage girl was kidnapped off the street in Peru, Illinois Monday morning, the FBI said.

The incident occurred at about 5:05 a.m. near the intersection of Plum and 7th streets in the town of Peru, which is about 100 miles southwest of Chicago.

Multiple witnesses said two men forced a screaming girl into a white pickup truck, the FBI said.

The victim is believed to be between 14 and 16 years old.

The FBI has been called in to assist the Peru Police Department.

Tips can be reported to the FBI (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 or directly to Peru Police Department.
