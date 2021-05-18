Tesla driver from Palatine accused of sleeping while on autopilot, Kenosha Co. Sheriff's Dept. says

Driver denies he was sleeping; cited for 'inattentive driving'
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Tesla driver from Palatine accused of sleeping behind the wheel, Kenosha County Sheriff Dept. says

KENOSHA CO., Ill. (WLS) -- A Tesla driver from Palatine is accused of falling asleep at the wheel while on autopilot.

A Kenosha County deputy was dispatched to I-94 as the car was crossing over the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The deputy pulled alongside the 2019 Tesla and noted the driver's head was down and was not looking at the road, according to a release from Kenosha County Sheriff.

The deputy then activated his lights and siren in attempt to pull the man over, police said.

He followed behind for about 2 miles until the driver finally noticed he was being stopped when the deputy pulled alongside the Tesla for a second time, the release said.

SEE ALSO: Tesla in Autopilot mode crashes into parked police car

The 38-year-old man denied being asleep, according to police.

The deputy said the man did not have any signs of impairment but said that he was tired, police said.

Tesla mandates that the operator keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times and always maintain control of the vehicle while utilizing the autopilot feature.

The man was cited for "inattentive driving."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoiswisconsinkenoshateslatraffic stopdriversleep
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Lollapalooza returning to Grant Park at full capacity
Charles Grodin, known for 'Heartbreak Kid,' 'Beethoven,' dies at 86
Search intensifies for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
IL reports 1,495 COVID cases, 21 deaths
1st major post-COVID Chicago Pre-Broadway show announced
Prosecutor: NC deputies' fatal shooting of Black man justified
Show More
'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler returning to IL for hometown celebration
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with passing showers
Man wounded in Bolingbrook shootout with car burglary suspects
Chinese American Museum to host 'Proud to be Asian' event
Chicago's COVID travel quarantine order updated with Ind. to yellow tier
More TOP STORIES News