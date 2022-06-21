'The Bear,' FX: New Hulu series shot in Chicago follows young, grieving chef

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new FX Hulu series shot in Chicago premieres on Thursday."The Bear," an eight-episode series, follows a young, grieving chef, played by "Shameless" star Jeremy Allen White, who is from the world of fine dining and comes home to run his family's sandwich shop after his brother's death.Along the way, he must deal with the challenges of running a small business, a strong-willed kitchen staff and more.Cast members talked about the show and shooting it in Chicago."(The) show's about family, you know, a lot of these folks are kind of lost in their lives, and they find they make an impromptu kind of family in the kitchen and everything that that entails," Ebon Moss-Bachrach said.The show's creator is from Chicago, Joanna Calo said."(It) has such a feel to it," she said.All eight episodes of "The Bear" drop on Hulu this Thursday.