The Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey circus returning to Chicago for 1st time since 2017

Circus returning with new performances, new stunts and no animals

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 4:43PM
The World's Greatest Show, the circus, coming back to town in new way
The circus is coming back to town with reimagined performances.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- The Greatest Show on Earth is coming back for the first time since 2017 - with one major change - no live animals!

Instead, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey say the new production is "reimagined and reborn" with 75 performers executing daring feats.

The 150-year-old circus is putting a modern twist on their show. There will be trapeze, acrobatics, trampoline stunts, musical performances with aerial artistry, comedy, high-wire acts and more.

Performers from more than 18 countries from around the world will share their talents. According to Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey, each troupe's heritage will shine through their costumes which celebrate their culture and individuality.

The circus experience is coming to Allstate Arena in Rosemont in November. Tickets are on sale now.

