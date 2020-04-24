Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 'Essential Heroes Project' supports workers battling COVID-19 pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- This First Responder Friday is a shout out to two wives of first responders.

These women started "The Essential Heroes Project" on Facebook and on Instagram to say thank you to heroes like the Staten Island University South Hospital in New York.

Alison Riley and Lindsey Rimassa are friends and wives of FDNY firefighters. The mission of their project is basically to say thank you.

The concept is to have your kids send thank you, post inspirational messages, donate to programs like "Open Your Purse for a Nurse" and more.

It's all to help spread gratitude for our essential heroes during this pandemic.

You can submit photos or videos using #theessentialheroesproject, or by emailing to theessentialheroes@gmail.com.

Thank you to Alison and Lindsey, we salute you this First Responder Friday!
