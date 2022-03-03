'The Great Resignation' launches new era of labor as jobseekers push for more control, remote work

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11615219" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Great Resignation is shaping the future workforce as statistics show 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs just in November 2021 alone.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The pandemic changed things for a lot of people - and for some, it served as a wake-up call.The Bureau of Labor tells us nearly nine million Americans quit their job in the final two months of 2021. They're entering a candidate's market that has placed pressure squarely on the employers to compete for the same top talent."You have to invest time you have to create that fun," said Joe Salas, founder of ISG. "You have to create that culture and it's not easy. It's a transformation. I think it's a commitment."The Great Resignation is shaping the future of work."People are now saying, 'Oh, I don't have to spend eight, nine, ten hours inside an office," said Charlie Smith, who switched job industries. "I can do that same amount of work and get other things done throughout my day."As candidates push for more control in the job market, employers are having to adjust their approach to keep that talent."It could be a different department outside of HR that focuses how to you keep and retain employees," Salas said.Creating a special environment becomes even harder when many employees are no longer coming to work in these office buildings. Many of them aren't even working in the same city as some of their colleagues."All of your equipment is sent to you," said Caitlin Ramsay, who switched jobs in the tech industry. "You do all of your training over Zoom and then just trying to build relationships with your teammates who you'll likely never meet in person.""I really love the fact that if we can engage food, music," Salas said. "You know, that's fun and makes it more real, especially with remote."Some companies will eventually bring most employees back to the office but regardless, the Great Resignation has launched a new era of labor."It's gonna be a very delicate process," Salas said. "I think we need to embrace the fact that remote work is gonna be a part of our lifestyle."