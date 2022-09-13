National Holocaust Museum raising funds in Chicago for continued education efforts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is set to host the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's annual Risa K. Lambert event at the Sheraton Grand in the Streeterville neighborhood.

The museum has thousands of documents, artifacts and stories on the history of the Holocaust, housed in the Washington D.C. museum.

Edna Freidberg, Ph.D., a historian for the museum said the decision to host the fundraiser in Chicago comes out of something more than just local support.

"So many Chicagoans, whether they're Jewish or not, have their roots in Eastern Europe," Freidberg said.

The money raised from Wednesday's event will go towards helping train Americans on the history of the Holocaust, but some of those being trained come from organizations you might not think of.

"You might be surprised to know we train more than just teachers," Friedberg said. "Judges, police officers, every new FBI recruit in the country."

Friedberg said that the museum's place is more than just a visiting place for people in D.C., but the museum has a responsibility to continue to nurture and inform about this tragic event.

Tickets are still available for the 11:30 a.m. lunch. The cost is $250 and can be purchased through the museum's website.