Chicago-born actress Justina Machado lends voice to 'Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' on Disney+

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" just started streaming on Disney+.Chicago-born actress Justina Machado lends her voice as Zee in the movie."I would describe her as a fierce mammal, she is a warrior, she's adventurous, she is tough, she's in control, she's loving, she's warm," she said of her character. "She's a very layered female character who gets the job done."Growing up in Chicago has played a big role in shaping the woman Machado has become."The sense of community, I was on the L and I was on the bus when I was 10 or 11 years old, all over the Northwest Side, by myself," she said. "I love what the city gave me and I think there are no prouder people than people who come from Chicago. "Macahdo has played many roles, but she has one project that she acknowledges is easily her favorite."Oh, yeah, that would be 'One Day At A Time,'" Machado said. "If we put everything in it artistically, what it meant for my community, what it meant to me, and what we're putting out there, 'One Day At A Time' is the most important project I've done thusfar."She also has a message for her family here as far as this new "Ice Age" project."I think the people in Chicago can be very familiar with 'Ice Age,' 'cause I know it's cold out there, my mother told me it was cold!" she laughed. "I say: salt your steps people, salt the sidewalk and the steps! That's what I have to say to Chicago!"