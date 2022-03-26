Makeup Show 2022 returns to Chicago at Revel Motor Row

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Makeup Show returns to the Windy City with some of the most influential artists and brands in today's beauty industry.
Celebrity makeup artists and industry experts will share the latest trends, techniques, and guests can shop for new, must-have products in makeup, skincare and hair care brands at pro discount prices.
"Anything you want to know about beauty from people who are experts at it, are here," said Danessa Myricks, owner of Danessa Myricks Beauty. "This is the most giving community that you could ever imagine."
The Chicago Makeup show takes place March 26 and 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Revel Motor Row. Tickets are $45 for a one day ticket or $58 for both days, and can be purchased at the door.
