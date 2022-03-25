CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Spring Break season in full swing, you may be looking for ideas to entertain your family.
The Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce shared some ideas for how to spend a day in Chinatown.
First, visit one of the many restaurants offering everything from dumplings and egg tarts to Peking duck and bubble tea.
Chinatown tours will start in April. The chamber will offer a one-hour walking tour or 30 minute bus tours of the neighborhood, going by landmarks including the Nine Dragon Wall, Chinatown Square, and Ping Tom Park.
Coming up later this year, the chamber is hosting the 22nd Chicago Dragon Boat Race for Literacy. That's on Saturday, June 25.
Planning a trip to Chinatown
TOP STORIES
Show More