Metro hosts 'Chicago Loves Drag!' fundraiser to fight anti-drag, anti-trans legislation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fundraiser at The Metro in Chicago Friday night raised money to fight anti-drag and anti-trans legislation nationwide.

The "Chicago Loves Drag!" benefit show was organized and hosted by Lucy Stoole, and top drag performers from "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Dragula," as well as local fixtures in Chicago's drag scene.

Funds from the night will benefit the ACLU of Tennessee, the Trans Formation Project, the Tennessee Equality Project and Chicago's Life is Work, a Black- and trans-led organization on the city's West Side.

The show was organized as a response to an onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation in states like Tennessee and beyond, where drag performers and transgender Americans have been specifically targeted.

A federal judge has halted implementation of the Tennessee anti-drag law for now, but similar laws targeting drag performers have been introduced in at least 14 states.