Nannies in high demand, new summer 'IT' gig for young adults, expert says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many young adults rely on summer jobs to earn money and build skills, but those jobs have been declining since the 2000s, with the COVID-19 pandemic heightening the problem.
College Nannies is the largest employer of in-home childcare providers in the country. That will look better on a resume than "nanny for the Smith family" as they potentially transition into another career down the line.
"There's been a huge demand for child care workers, especially nannies and sitters who work one-on-one with children inside their homes. Parents have started returning to the office and they need someone to take care of their kid while they're at work," said Laura Horwitz, College Nannies.
Horwitz recommends college students planning to major in education would be ideal candidates, retired teachers, and active adults looking to add to their income would be best suited for nanny or babysitter positions.
Horwitz recommends parents figure out their specific needs like hours, the role of the nanny and to ask specific questions in the interview process to find the right candidate.
Families are actively hiring for nannies beyond summertime. Visit the College Nannies website for more information.
