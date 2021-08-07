jobs hiring

Nannies in high demand, new summer 'IT' gig for young adults, expert says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Nanny job is summer 'IT' gig for young adults, expert says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many young adults rely on summer jobs to earn money and build skills, but those jobs have been declining since the 2000s, with the COVID-19 pandemic heightening the problem.

College Nannies is the largest employer of in-home childcare providers in the country. That will look better on a resume than "nanny for the Smith family" as they potentially transition into another career down the line.

"There's been a huge demand for child care workers, especially nannies and sitters who work one-on-one with children inside their homes. Parents have started returning to the office and they need someone to take care of their kid while they're at work," said Laura Horwitz, College Nannies.

Horwitz recommends college students planning to major in education would be ideal candidates, retired teachers, and active adults looking to add to their income would be best suited for nanny or babysitter positions.

Horwitz recommends parents figure out their specific needs like hours, the role of the nanny and to ask specific questions in the interview process to find the right candidate.

Families are actively hiring for nannies beyond summertime. Visit the College Nannies website for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopcollege studentschildrenjobs hiringsittingjobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS HIRING
US added 943,000 jobs in July; unemployment rate at 5.4%
Hire Chicago kicks off Monday with focus on manufacturing careers
Job: Programming Associate Producer
Chicago businesses offering hiring bonuses to lure best workers
TOP STORIES
Metra UP-NW train strikes rideshare vehicle taking teen to grad party
New Jersey woman rescued by 'Modern Family' actress after fainting
2 boys shot in Albany Park on eve of 'No Crime Day' in Chicago
2nd teen dies following Bartlett rollover crash
Radar in Northwest Indiana detects roost rings from birds
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day
Car crash in Gary, Ind. home kills 66-year-old woman
Show More
US men's basketball beats France to win gold medal at Olympics
Exclusive: One-on-one with Bulls' draft pick Ayo Dosunmu
Dan Ryan shooting near 33rd leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Chicago ER nurse shares fatigue, frustration as cases climb again
Woman, 22, charged in Mount Prospect hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News