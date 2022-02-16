'Simon and Garfunkel Story' stars talk about portraying iconic characters before next week's opening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "The Simon and Garfunkel Story" is about to open in Chicago.
The immersive concert-style show chronicles the folk-rock duo from their best-selling music to their dramatic split. It opens at the CIBC Theatre next Tuesday.
Taylor Bloom and Samuel-Vincent Aubuchon, who portray Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, joined ABC7 to discuss the show. They talked about the story behind the duo and their music.
Both singer-songwriters, Bloom and Aubuchon discussed whether the work they do on stage makes its way into their own music. They also talked about what it has it been like to tour during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here for more information about tickets and show times.
