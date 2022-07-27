'The Wizard of Oz' musical running at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire

Campbell Krausen and Lorenzo Rush join ABC7 to talk about the Matriott Theatre's performance of "The Wizard of Oz," which runs through Aug. 7.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill (WLS) -- A cinematic classic is returning to the theatrical stage. "The Wizard of Oz" is currently showing at the Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire through Aug. 7.

The production is an hour long and is showing families there's no place like home.

"The message is about friendship," said Lorenzo Rush, who plays the Lion. "What you are looking for and what you want out of life is already inside of you."

Rush said the show is great for everyone because it allows for everyone to connect with any character as they all portray different stories.

Campbell Krausen, who is cast as Dorothy, said opportunities like the Marriott's Theatre for Young Audiences has given her opportunities she never imagined.

"I never imagined I'd be able to do this at such a young age," Krausen said. "I've had so many friends and family come out to support. Its just felt so good."

"The Wizard of Oz" runs until Aug. 7 and will return for an encore production starting Nov. 15 through Dec. 31.

For show times, tickets and other information can visit the Marriott Theatre website.