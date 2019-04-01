Thomas Kokoraleis, reputed 'Ripper Crew' member, registers as sex offender in Aurora

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5225750" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I don't know what he's going to do or how his life is going to go, but he should be miserable every day of his life," said Borowski's brother Mark.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5224907" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lorry Ann Borowski's family reacts to 'Ripper Crew' killer's prison release (1 of 4) A convicted killer said to be part of the notorious "Ripper Crew" was released from prison Friday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5172796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A member of the so-called Ripper Crew, a satanic cult whose members sexually mutilated and killed women during the 1980s, is scheduled to walk out of prison.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2323190" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Convicted murderer Thomas Kokoraleis could be free soon. He was a member of the infamous "Ripper Crew" that sexually mutilated and killed several women in the 1980's.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2384463" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thomas Kokoraleis, a member of the "Ripper Crew" convicted of sexually mutilating and killing women in the 1980s, could soon walk out of prison.

AURORA, Ill. -- Police say a man convicted of murder and suspected of belonging to a notorious gang that killed as many as 20 Chicago-area women in the 1980s has registered as a sex offender in southwest suburban Aurora.Thomas Kokoraleis was released from prison Friday. Aurora Police Sgt. Bill Rowley says the 58-year-old walked into the department Sunday and registered to live at Aurora-based Wayside Cross Ministries.The Illinois Sex Offender Information registry lists Kokoraleis as living in Wheaton.Kokoraleis was among four men accused of being part of the "Ripper Crew" satanic cult. He was initially sentenced to life in prison for the 1982 slaying of 21-year-old Lorraine "Lorry" Ann Borowski.Prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty on appeal in a deal that infuriated victims' relatives but allowed for his release last week.