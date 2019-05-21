Thousands sign petition to end 'Go Topless' Jeep weekend in Texas after violence, more than 100 arrests

The annual gathering of Jeep, ATV and big truck enthusiasts brought thousands of people to the Crystal Beach area.
This year the event was forced to bring in extra law enforcement, and medical response crews from surrounding towns and counties.
Sheriff officials said they received hundreds of calls for service over the weekend and most were directly related to the event.
A woman posted on social media that her son was one of those in critical condition with head trauma, including bleeding of the brain, stating that he was in a coma, and needed prayers because he had a son of his own.
He had fallen off a truck and was struck by another driver, she wrote.
Videos were posted of fights on the beach Saturday night.
"There's a lot of drunks and a lot of partying. A lot of young kids just going wild," said Amanda Holbrook, who's been to 'Jeep Beach' weekend several times.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed 126 arrests Wednesday through Sunday at the Bolivar Peninsula with dozens of those arrests made for intoxication.
Their charges range from minor consuming alcohol and public intoxication to criminal trespass and marijuana possession.
Thousands are pushing to end an annual beach event after a violent weekend resulted in several injuries and arrests.
As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 17,000 people had signed the change.org "End Go Topless Weekend" petition.
Daniel Wilson of Winnie, Texas, wrote in the petition that he reached out to Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to bring an end to the event. Wilson wrote that the chamber of commerce replied to him with the following statement:
"We will be working with county and state agencies to see what can be done by law to help alleviate issues of this nature."
"As a Jeeper, I am gladly signing, sharing, and donating. I truly hate seeing a beautiful beach demolished and the community reeling with fear of even driving in their own community during the weekend," Jenny Nix wrote.
"Keeping our beloved Bolivar safe and beautiful is more important than any event," Angela Lopez wrote.
"Absolutely a hot mess that brings nothing but a bad image to the area," David Brown wrote.
LIST OF NAMES AND CHARGES
Arrested May 15, 2019
Michael Seesman - Municipal hold
Arrested May 16, 2019
Paula Carroll - Public intoxication
Arrested May 17, 2019
Donald Campbell - Possession of marijuana under 2 oz.
Suede Granich - Public intoxication
Ryan Jerentoski - No seat belt - passenger
Steven Morales - Driving w/License Invalid W/Previous Conviction
Kourtney O'Bryan - Minor consuming alcoholic beverage
Kora Jerentosky - Driving under influence (Minor)
Courtney Williams - Minor consuming alcoholic beverage
Luxottica Bass - Resisting arrest
Michael Lafour - Public intoxication
Daisy Havener - Minor consuming alcoholic beverage
Darius Mikle - No seat belt - passenger
Tony Cooper - Driving while intoxicated
Matthew Tompkins - No seat belt - passenger
Alan Kohl - Public intoxication
James Gilbert - Unlicensed carry handgun
Mason Hanks - Public intoxication
Ginger Bratcher - Municipal hold
Matthew Lanmon - No seat belt - passenger
Thomas Williams - Minor in possession of alcohol
Justin Gallier - Minor consuming alcoholic beverage
Chad Kolodejcak - Minor consuming alcoholic beverage
Hannah Howell - Minor consuming alcoholic beverage
Meredith Davison - Public intoxication
Madeline Riley - Public intoxication
Arrested May 18, 2019
Aaron Zeine - Minor in possession of alcohol
Jaime Villegas - Expired license plates
John O'Hara - Unlicensed carry weapon
Jordan Pyle - Driving while license invalid
Todd Jones - Driving while intoxicated
Gator Pyzdrowski - Driving while intoxicated
Travis Woods - Driving while intoxicated
Dennise Peters - Public intoxication-Minor
Deven Desselle - Driving under influence (Minor)
Ariel Hunter - No seat belt - passenger
Cesar Tovar - Unserve bond condition hold
Tori Bachus - Minor in possession of alcohol
Patrick Thomas - Driving while intoxicated
Christopher Bluestone - No seat belt - passenger
Tyler McClendon - Out of county warrant (Bell County)
Delano Hawthorne - Public intoxication
Mathew Hinson - Minor in possession of alcohol
Joseph Gankler - Unlicensed carrying weapon
Cody Williams - Public intoxication
Curtis Davis - Unlicensed carrying weapon
Charles Allen - Driving while intoxicated (2nd offense)
Colby Hutton - Public intoxication
Dakota Bomnskie - Driving while intoxicated
Brian McMullen - Public intoxication
Matthew Bickham - Burglary of vehicle
Melanie Price - No seat belt - passenger
Lisa Nino - No seat belt - passenger
Hayden Parker - Public intoxication
Geni Devens - No seat belt - passenger
Justin Packard - Driving while license invalid
Dalton Hall - Minor consuming alcoholic beverage
Davin Beers - Driving while intoxicated
Justin Inman - Driving while intoxicated (2nd offense)
Colby Love - Minor in possession of alcohol
Raine Hippler - No seat belt - passenger
William Knowles - Public intoxication
Matthew Bumpas - Driving while intoxicated
Robert Sherrouse - Public intoxication
Scott Holcomb - Public intoxication
Austin Jones - Public intoxication
Glenn Tarlton - Unsafe speed
Justin Ashley - No seat belt - passenger
Kaylee Henderson - No seat belt - passenger
Alainn Espino - Public intoxication
Michael Dodge - Resisting arrest
Jett Hurl - Minor consuming alcoholic beverage
David Duteau - Public intoxication
Madeline Parker - Public intoxication
Oscar Espino - Public intoxication
Juan Rubio - Driving while intoxicated
Arrested May 19, 2019
Dalton Peveto - Public intoxication
Bobby Gardner - Public intoxication
Kaitlynn McIntyre - Minor in possession of alcohol
Kathryn Williams - Minor in possession of alcohol
Allysa Nguyen - Minor consuming alcoholic beverage
Lindsey Shairader - Criminal tresspass
Krystal Nicholas - No seat belt - passenger
Jaqueline Guijosa - Criminal trespass
Deborah Hereaud - Public intoxication
Keala Ho - No seat belt - passenger
James Riddick - Public intoxication
Sumer Johns - No seat belt - passenger
Alfredo Velasquez - Driving while intoxicated
Mark Campbell - No seat belt - passenger
Zachary Palacio - Public intoxication
Mann Hayes - Evading arrest detention
Eean Gore - Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
William Payne - Possession of CS PG 2 less than 1 gram
Cristian Saldana - No seat belt - passenger
Christian Lopez - No seat belt - passenger
Daegan Deleon - Public intoxication - minor
Tyler Moore - No seat belt - passenger
Mathew Conyers - Interfering with public duties
Berry Waters - Assault causes bodily injury
Jose Ramirez - Public intoxication
Charles Brown - Public intoxication
Hunter Jackson McKnight - Criminal tresspass
Marc Mendieta - Public intoxication
Jacob Quintero - Criminal tresspass
Jesse Duke - No drivers license
Tod Wilborn - Public intoxication
Jonathan Coleman - Public intoxication
Parker Goerner - Criminal tresspass
Ronald Beauxis - Driving while intoxicated
Darious Rubin - Interfering with public duties
Allissa Silver - Minor in possession of alcohol
Miguel Tellez - No drivers license
Joshua Almanza - Public intoxication