Thousands sign petition to end 'Go Topless' Jeep weekend in Texas after violence, more than 100 arrests

EMBED >More News Videos A medic said 105 ambulance calls were logged by Sunday afternoon and most were directly related to the event.

EMBED >More News Videos These are the people arrested during the 'Go Topless' Jeep Weekend in Galveston County.

EMBED >More News Videos Rowdy 'Go Topless' weekend draws petition to end event

BOLIVAR, Texas -- At least six people were hospitalized following a weekend long event called Go Topless Jeep Beach weekend in Bolivar.The annual gathering of Jeep, ATV and big truck enthusiasts brought thousands of people to the Crystal Beach area.This year the event was forced to bring in extra law enforcement, and medical response crews from surrounding towns and counties.Sheriff officials said they received hundreds of calls for service over the weekend and most were directly related to the event.A woman posted on social media that her son was one of those in critical condition with head trauma, including bleeding of the brain, stating that he was in a coma, and needed prayers because he had a son of his own.He had fallen off a truck and was struck by another driver, she wrote. Videos were posted of fights on the beach Saturday night."There's a lot of drunks and a lot of partying. A lot of young kids just going wild," said Amanda Holbrook, who's been to 'Jeep Beach' weekend several times.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed 126 arrests Wednesday through Sunday at the Bolivar Peninsula with dozens of those arrests made for intoxication.Their charges range from minor consuming alcohol and public intoxication to criminal trespass and marijuana possession.The names of those charged are listed at the end of this article.Thousands are pushing to end an annual beach event after a violent weekend resulted in several injuries and arrests.As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 17,000 people had signed the change.org "End Go Topless Weekend" petition Daniel Wilson of Winnie, Texas, wrote in the petition that he reached out to Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to bring an end to the event. Wilson wrote that the chamber of commerce replied to him with the following statement:"We will be working with county and state agencies to see what can be done by law to help alleviate issues of this nature.""As a Jeeper, I am gladly signing, sharing, and donating. I truly hate seeing a beautiful beach demolished and the community reeling with fear of even driving in their own community during the weekend," Jenny Nix wrote."Keeping our beloved Bolivar safe and beautiful is more important than any event," Angela Lopez wrote."Absolutely a hot mess that brings nothing but a bad image to the area," David Brown wrote.Michael Seesman - Municipal holdPaula Carroll - Public intoxicationDonald Campbell - Possession of marijuana under 2 oz.Suede Granich - Public intoxicationRyan Jerentoski - No seat belt - passengerSteven Morales - Driving w/License Invalid W/Previous ConvictionKourtney O'Bryan - Minor consuming alcoholic beverageKora Jerentosky - Driving under influence (Minor)Courtney Williams - Minor consuming alcoholic beverageLuxottica Bass - Resisting arrestMichael Lafour - Public intoxicationDaisy Havener - Minor consuming alcoholic beverageDarius Mikle - No seat belt - passengerTony Cooper - Driving while intoxicatedMatthew Tompkins - No seat belt - passengerAlan Kohl - Public intoxicationJames Gilbert - Unlicensed carry handgunMason Hanks - Public intoxicationGinger Bratcher - Municipal holdMatthew Lanmon - No seat belt - passengerThomas Williams - Minor in possession of alcoholJustin Gallier - Minor consuming alcoholic beverageChad Kolodejcak - Minor consuming alcoholic beverageHannah Howell - Minor consuming alcoholic beverageMeredith Davison - Public intoxicationMadeline Riley - Public intoxicationAaron Zeine - Minor in possession of alcoholJaime Villegas - Expired license platesJohn O'Hara - Unlicensed carry weaponJordan Pyle - Driving while license invalidTodd Jones - Driving while intoxicatedGator Pyzdrowski - Driving while intoxicatedTravis Woods - Driving while intoxicatedDennise Peters - Public intoxication-MinorDeven Desselle - Driving under influence (Minor)Ariel Hunter - No seat belt - passengerCesar Tovar - Unserve bond condition holdTori Bachus - Minor in possession of alcoholPatrick Thomas - Driving while intoxicatedChristopher Bluestone - No seat belt - passengerTyler McClendon - Out of county warrant (Bell County)Delano Hawthorne - Public intoxicationMathew Hinson - Minor in possession of alcoholJoseph Gankler - Unlicensed carrying weaponCody Williams - Public intoxicationCurtis Davis - Unlicensed carrying weaponCharles Allen - Driving while intoxicated (2nd offense)Colby Hutton - Public intoxicationDakota Bomnskie - Driving while intoxicatedBrian McMullen - Public intoxicationMatthew Bickham - Burglary of vehicleMelanie Price - No seat belt - passengerLisa Nino - No seat belt - passengerHayden Parker - Public intoxicationGeni Devens - No seat belt - passengerJustin Packard - Driving while license invalidDalton Hall - Minor consuming alcoholic beverageDavin Beers - Driving while intoxicatedJustin Inman - Driving while intoxicated (2nd offense)Colby Love - Minor in possession of alcoholRaine Hippler - No seat belt - passengerWilliam Knowles - Public intoxicationMatthew Bumpas - Driving while intoxicatedRobert Sherrouse - Public intoxicationScott Holcomb - Public intoxicationAustin Jones - Public intoxicationGlenn Tarlton - Unsafe speedJustin Ashley - No seat belt - passengerKaylee Henderson - No seat belt - passengerAlainn Espino - Public intoxicationMichael Dodge - Resisting arrestJett Hurl - Minor consuming alcoholic beverageDavid Duteau - Public intoxicationMadeline Parker - Public intoxicationOscar Espino - Public intoxicationJuan Rubio - Driving while intoxicatedDalton Peveto - Public intoxicationBobby Gardner - Public intoxicationKaitlynn McIntyre - Minor in possession of alcoholKathryn Williams - Minor in possession of alcoholAllysa Nguyen - Minor consuming alcoholic beverageLindsey Shairader - Criminal tresspassKrystal Nicholas - No seat belt - passengerJaqueline Guijosa - Criminal trespassDeborah Hereaud - Public intoxicationKeala Ho - No seat belt - passengerJames Riddick - Public intoxicationSumer Johns - No seat belt - passengerAlfredo Velasquez - Driving while intoxicatedMark Campbell - No seat belt - passengerZachary Palacio - Public intoxicationMann Hayes - Evading arrest detentionEean Gore - Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.William Payne - Possession of CS PG 2 less than 1 gramCristian Saldana - No seat belt - passengerChristian Lopez - No seat belt - passengerDaegan Deleon - Public intoxication - minorTyler Moore - No seat belt - passengerMathew Conyers - Interfering with public dutiesBerry Waters - Assault causes bodily injuryJose Ramirez - Public intoxicationCharles Brown - Public intoxicationHunter Jackson McKnight - Criminal tresspassMarc Mendieta - Public intoxicationJacob Quintero - Criminal tresspassJesse Duke - No drivers licenseTod Wilborn - Public intoxicationJonathan Coleman - Public intoxicationParker Goerner - Criminal tresspassRonald Beauxis - Driving while intoxicatedDarious Rubin - Interfering with public dutiesAllissa Silver - Minor in possession of alcoholMiguel Tellez - No drivers licenseJoshua Almanza - Public intoxication