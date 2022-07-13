child death

Girl, 9, who drowned at Marquette Beach in Gary identified

First responders used human chain, helicopter to find child
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 9-year-old girl who drowned Tuesday at Marquette Beach in Gary, Indiana has been identified as Tianna Hatten of Hammond, Indiana.

The Lake County (Indiana) Coroner David Pastrick ruled Hatten's death an accident.

Hatten and a 14-year-old girl was spotted Tuesday afternoon by beachgoers who saw the children struggling in a portion of the beach that is unguarded, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources. The 14-year-old was rescued by beachgoers, but Hatten slipped under the water and was unable to be located.

Gary police and Lake County (Indiana) Sheriff's Department assisted in locating Hatten and pulling her from the lake.

Hatten received CPR and was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary where she was later pronounced dead.

