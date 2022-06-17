Chicago comedian Brian Babylon joins Val, Ryan; 'Lightyear' review

IDA'S ARTISAN ICE CREAM:

RICHARD ROEPER SPEND OR SAVE:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Ryan and Val are joined by Chicago comedian and longtime friend of the show, Brian Babylon.Have you seen TikTok's newest challenge? The "Tortilla Challenge" involves tortillas, water and a little bit of slapping!Plus, a dating app called OurTime polled people 50 and older asking at what age they felt most sexy. You'll never believe the answer!And food experts list seven foods that are safe to eat after their "best by" dateIda Nelson is doing more than just scooping up delicious treats. She's also using her business to change and shape her community. Trying to find activities to keep her kids entertained during the pandemic, Nelson turned to making ice cream. But she didn't want to just make vanilla and chocolate. Looking in her cabinets, she found blueberries, lemons and graham crackers and blended them together to make Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake ice cream. Her flavor combos only exploded from there as she built Ida's Artisan Ice Cream & Treats.Banana Pudding, Mango Tajin, Strawberry Sublime (which has cilantro in it!), Brownie Batter and the colorful Unicorn Magic are just some of her unique flavors. And her use of few and fresh ingredients per recipe means she's creating quality "artisan" treats. "I attribute it to my eclectic palate," Ida Says. "I try to think of fun and unique flavors combinations."Nelson is also committed to using her resources to help support her community. Ida's Artisan Ice Cream Hosts Ice Cream Social "Awareness" Parties. People come for the ice cream, but stay for the conversations of how social change can be enacted and how issues like poverty and racism can be addressed."I wanted to empower my community to see that they can do, what they put their minds to, as well. I've never really seen a Black face on ice cream before. I felt that it was important our culture was represented there," Nelson said.You can find and order Ida's Artisan Ice Cream & Treats from her website atWe're going to infinity and beyond for Pixar's newest movie. It's the origin story of the classic "Toy Story" character, Buzz Lightyear."Spiderhead" is a Netflix prison thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller where a pharmaceutical genius is testing emotion-controlling drugs on prisoners.An FX series based on the bestselling novel, "The Old Man" involves a retired CIA agent on the run from assassins and his complicated past.Jennifer Lopez is sharing her journey of preparing for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, in her new Netflix documentary appropriately named, "Half Time."