Harry Caray fans to raise toast to Chicago baseball legend Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This is a winning day for local sports fans, honoring an icon.

It's time to raise a glass to Chicago baseball announcer Harry Caray! Wednesday is the 25th annual worldwide toast to the legendary character. The tradition has grown every year since 1998.

The theme for this year's toast is "VOTE FOR HARRY: Re-Elect Harry Mayor of Rush Street."

The toast will be led by Hall of Fame former Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg at 5:30 p.m. at Harry Caray's Tavern at Navy Pier. Sandberg will be joined by former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster, Jeff Garlin, Kurt Busch, Ron Kittle, Richard Dent, Bill Kurtis, Roe Conn, Dutchie Caray and others. Blackhawks anthem siunger Jim Cornelison will also sing an election celebration song.