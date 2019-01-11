A 23-month-old girl was killed after being ejected from a car in a crash on Lower Wacker Drive that also injured her parents Friday morning, Chicago police said.Police said the Mazda 3 was heading westbound on Lower Wacker Drive when at about 1:09 a.m. it tried to make a U-Turn near Garvey Court, a spot where cars must wait to turn on a green arrow. As the Mazda made the turn, it hit the rear passenger side of an oncoming Acura MDX traveling east. That Acura had the green light, according to police.After the collision, the Mazda crashed into a wall and a toddler was thrown from the vehicle. She was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where she later died. Her doll could be seen among the debris from the wreck.The child has been identified by family members as Amari Glenn. A source tells ABC7 the girl was not in a car seat and was not wearing any kind of child restraint.Those who knew and loved Amari are mourning the bright future she will never have. The little girl would have turned 2 next month."To lose a baby, I'm just trying to deal with it myself," said Taurice Garfield, the victim's cousin."My little cousin's gone now. We're going to miss her. At the same time, please, use these seat belts and car seats. They save lives," said Gail Dunn, another cousin of the victim.The child's parents, both 29, were transported to a hospital in serious condition. Relatives said they are cooperating with police. No charges have been filed.Four people inside the Acura declined medical attention."The woman in the driver's seat looked like she was having trouble but the other guy said that he thought she was breathing and looked like she was breathing, she was moving," said Jim, a witness. "I looked over there, I didn't realize that was a baby."Lower Wacker Drive was closed after the crash and was reopened at about 5:25 a.m. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.