'Together We Rise': Women business leaders write about their experiences

By Michelle Corless
Book 'Together We Rise' shares stories from women leaders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- During the pandemic, a group of women forged relationships and have turned their experience into a book.

Leslie Vickrey is based in the Chicago area. She's the founder of ClearEdge Marketing and is a co-author of "Together We Rise."

The women were originally supposed to get together for dinner, but then the pandemic happened.

"We decided to get together on Zoom," said Vickrey. "What ended up happening is something really incredible."

The women found ways to cook together, do virtual hairstyling classes, and developed relationships that may not have been possible in person.

An author recommended they write a book, and the final product is "Together We Rise." It's about what can happen when women support other women.
