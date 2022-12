Army veteran critically injured in North Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hit and run crash critically injured an army veteran on the city's North Side.

Tom Kownacki was struck on West Irving Park near Rockwell around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to his family.

Chicago police say an SUV was driving east when it hit a man in the sidewalk.

Kownacki's family said he has several broken bones.

Police are still looking for the driver involved.