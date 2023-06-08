Chicago actor Michael Patrick Thornton nominated for Tony for 'A Doll's House' with Jessica Chastain

A Chicago actor is nominated for a Tony as part of the cast of the revival of "A Doll's House" alongside Jessica Chastain.

Michael Patrick Thornton has had an exceptional career, and he's quite firm on making sure people know he's not a disabled performer, he's an actor!

"There's six Tony nominations for the play, Best Revival, and that means so much, because there's just six of us, and so being a Chicago theater ensemble guy, that means a lot," Thornton said.

The whole process has been a whirlwind, but a welcome one.

"You know someone said to me don't get nervous when the life you ordered arrives," he said. "The fact of the matter is, I've been picturing being on Broadway since I was a kid. I think initially there's turbulence, the first time you meet these super famous people you're acting with - Oh, that's you, you're the person right there - but that abates quickly, you have to get on with it and do your job."

"What I really connected to, with my own medical history of two spinal strokes and learning how to re-navigate Chicago and the arts as a quadriplegic, is the closer sometimes death feels, the more liberated you feel to tell the truth," Thornton added.

Before "A Doll's House," Thornton played in "Macbeth" alongside Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga.

"My buddy JK Simmons, who won the Oscar for 'Whiplash,' came out to see it and goes, 'So is this just your deal now, every year you just show up on Broadway to work with super famous people?' Not a bad life!" he said.

The Jefferson Park native even found a way to work back on his feet. He made history performing Shakespeare using a robotic exoskeleton.

Thornton is still an active part of his Chicago theater community, including Steppenwolf and The Gift.