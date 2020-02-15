Tower Hill Stables in Hampshire catches fire, 1 horse killed officials say

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at horse stables in Kane County.Fire crews responded to the fire at Tower Hill Stables in Hampshire, Ill., shortly after 9 p.m. The stable located on Tower Road, about 10 minutes from I-90 and Route 47, according to their website.It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. No injuries have yet been reported. One horse has died, officials said.Tower Hill offers horse boarding, riding lessons, horseback trail rides, training, clinics, camps and horses for sale, according to its website.