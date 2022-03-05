Traffic Alert: Jane Byrne Interchange closures, full traffic stops begin tonight, IDOT says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Drivers can expect overnight delays because of lane closures at the Jane Byrne Interchange starting Saturday night.There will be lane closures, accompanied by 15-minute full expressway traffic stops on the Kennedy, according to Illinois Department of Transportation.The closures are needed for workers to install steel support beams for a new Jackson Blvd. Bridge over the expressway.The bridge is slated to open in late December.According to IDOT, motorists should expect various overnight lane closures on both sides of the Kennedy, near Monroe.The closures will take place from 10 p.m. on Saturdays until 10 a.m. on Sundays and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays. The full stops won't begin until 1 a.m.The following ramps will also be closed during that time: the inbound Kennedy ramp to the outbound Eisenhower Expressway, Lake Randolph and Taylor Streets.The overnight closures are scheduled to continue through the week of March 21.