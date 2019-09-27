CTA Red Line service partially resumes after woman fatally struck at Jarvis station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Red Line is resuming after a woman was struck and killed at the Jarvis station, but trains are not making all stops.Southbound Red Line trains are bypassing Jarvis, Morse, Loyola, Granville, Thorndale and Bryn Mawr due to the medical emergency on the tracks. Norhtbound trains are bypassing Jarvis.Service was temporarily suspended on the Red, Purple and Yellow lines during rush hour after the woman was struck. Paramedics and officers responded to the scene just before 5:45 p.m.Chicago police said the incident appeared to be a suicide.Commuters should continue to expect major residual delays as service resumes. No further details have been released.