🙄 Self righteousness belongs to the narrow minded, the CTA belongs to everyone. — cta (@cta) July 19, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is getting the thumbs up for its handling of a Twitter troll who believed they were too good for public transportation.On Friday, a Twitter user sent the CTA a note via Twitter that read: "I really do Uber everywhere ... you will never catch me with the broke and impoverished on the CTA especially the red line."The tweet has since been deleted.The CTA responded with this: "Self righteousness belongs to the narrow minded, the CTA belongs to everyone."The response has received more than a thousand likes.