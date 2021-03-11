construction

Chicago construction: I-294, I-290 Interchange work part of larger improvement project, Illinois Tollway officials say

By
HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Tollway has an answer for an ABC 7 Chicago viewer who reached out to ask about what's going on with the Interstate 294/290 Interchange.

The viewer said eastbound I-290 to southbound I-294 slows traffic going back two exits because it's so narrow, and it might help if an extra lane were added.

The I-294/I-290 Interchange near Hillside is being rebuilt as part of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) Project to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow for the 300,000 vehicles that use the interchange daily, the tollway said.

RELATED: Chicago traffic considered 3rd worst in US; Eisenhower stretch most congested in country, new ranking says

Most ramps at that interchange will be reconfigured to eliminate bottlenecks, particularly the ramp from northbound I-294 to westbound I-290, which now forces vehicles to slow down and merge into a single lane.

Other ramps at that interchange also will be re-aligned to provide faster, easier travel for drivers, according to the tollway.

To learn more about the project, visit IllinoisTollway.com.
