Traffic

LED energy-efficient lighting to be installed along Illinois tollways

Newly upgraded LED lights will soon be brightening up the roadway along Illinois tollways.

Wednesday, leaders from Illinois Tollway and ComEd discussed their joint effort to provide new energy-efficient LED fixtures to the tollway.

ComEd Energy Efficiency Program will help fund the tollway efforts to upgrade the system.

The upgraded system aims to increase safety, while reducing energy consumption and saving money.

Multiple construction projects are currently underway in 2019. The Illinois Tollway expects by 2021 that 90 percent of the system lighting will be LED, including a large portion of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90), all of the Illinois Route 390 Tollway and portions of the Tru-State Tollway (I-94), Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) and the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88).

State tollway officials said they plan to have all LED lighting installed by the end of 2026.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficillinoisroad safety
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion
IG reports on Laquan McDonald shooting released by city
St. Charles North football player in pediatric ICU after severe brain injury at football game
Sustainability as well as savings driving millennials to consignment shops
Child to face murder charges in deadly fire
Wednesday night to bring 2nd meteor shower in 2 nights
CPD officers misused placards to park at Bears, Cubs games, IG says
Show More
Family on vacation finds $600K of cocaine
Clemency hearing held for woman serving life sentence in '92 murder
Personal items stolen from Mt. Sinai Hospital
Maine students suspended over alleged rapist note
Yom Kippur 2019: Holiest day of the year in Judaism
More TOP STORIES News