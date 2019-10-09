LED energy-efficient lighting to be installed along Illinois tollways

Newly upgraded LED lights will soon be brightening up the roadway along Illinois tollways.Wednesday, leaders from Illinois Tollway and ComEd discussed their joint effort to provide new energy-efficient LED fixtures to the tollway.ComEd Energy Efficiency Program will help fund the tollway efforts to upgrade the system.The upgraded system aims to increase safety, while reducing energy consumption and saving money.Multiple construction projects are currently underway in 2019. The Illinois Tollway expects by 2021 that 90 percent of the system lighting will be LED, including a large portion of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90), all of the Illinois Route 390 Tollway and portions of the Tru-State Tollway (I-94), Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) and the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88).State tollway officials said they plan to have all LED lighting installed by the end of 2026.